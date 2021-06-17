Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $95,802.28 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 376,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

