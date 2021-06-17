X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa Sells 5,417 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 209,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

