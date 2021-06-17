James Patrick Jr. Nelli Sells 3,430 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $193,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 362,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 187,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

