Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

