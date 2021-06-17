Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

