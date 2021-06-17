Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Declines By 28.6%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

NYSE LSI traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 490,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,898. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

