Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 385,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Prudential in the first quarter worth about $4,762,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 80.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 195,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,119. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

