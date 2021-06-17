Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 439,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,172.0 days.

Shares of CWSRF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

