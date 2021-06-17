Particl Price Reaches $1.90 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00005001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $18.65 million and $27,296.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.00459024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,825,139 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,613 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

