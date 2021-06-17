Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.93 Million

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $118.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.15 million and the highest is $121.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $119.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $510.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

INDB traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 261,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,430. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

