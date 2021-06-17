$765.27 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will announce $765.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $732.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.87 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $674.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 391,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $70.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

