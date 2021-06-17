StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells $398,040.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNEX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,370. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

