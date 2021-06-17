StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells $398,040.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SNEX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,370. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
