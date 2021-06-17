Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $567,946.90 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $503,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $12.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.18. 1,350,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.20 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 108,165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Five9 by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

