Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 70,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 728,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.63.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 992,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 107,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after buying an additional 325,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 538,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 636,233 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

