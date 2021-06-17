Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 4,697 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,815. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 398,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,340,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

