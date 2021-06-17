Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares in the company, valued at $103,823,995.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 4,223,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.