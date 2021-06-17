Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 603,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,177. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

