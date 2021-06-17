Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Landec (LNDC)

Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/16/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/9/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

