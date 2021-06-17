Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,152.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.14 or 0.06222691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.09 or 0.01567610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00436685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00145612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00724184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00428810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00373185 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

