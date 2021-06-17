8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $676,205.78 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $676,205.78 and approximately $573,330.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.