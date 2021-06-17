Attila Price Tops $0.0787 on Major Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Attila has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $35.45 million and approximately $217,597.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00061238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.35 or 0.00766256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

