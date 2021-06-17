Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Financial Comparison

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Columbia Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 22.32% 7.52% 0.86% Cortland Bancorp 27.82% 12.23% 1.21%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.56 $57.60 million $0.57 29.37 Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.22 $8.26 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Columbia Financial and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Cortland Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

