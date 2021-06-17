CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 596,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.