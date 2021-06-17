CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 596,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.