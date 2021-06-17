Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

SPXC traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.37. 211,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23. SPX has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

