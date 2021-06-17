First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 24,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,387. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

