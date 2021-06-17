Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.70

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 15161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0099 per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

