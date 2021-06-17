GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 315,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
