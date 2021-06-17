Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 37.50 ($0.49). 701,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,263. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of £134.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.68. The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Duke Royalty from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

