Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expands By 22.4%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 995,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 813,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. Raymond James increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 227,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $572.67 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. Research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

