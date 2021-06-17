Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 714,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

