EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.490-4.490 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENS traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.85. 247,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

