H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 3,427,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,916. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

