Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $565.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.04 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $241.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $180.35 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

