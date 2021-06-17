American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post sales of $193.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 531,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

