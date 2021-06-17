Qcash (QC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365.99 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.03 million and approximately $365.99 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00140132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00180325 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.00910013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.29 or 1.00034455 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

