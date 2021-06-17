Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 249,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

