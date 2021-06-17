Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $47,112.60 and $53,080.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00764765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

