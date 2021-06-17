MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.53 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00004741 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $117.53 million and $1.53 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,716.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.96 or 0.06212069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $591.31 or 0.01567797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00437786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00145987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.06 or 0.00721329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00431302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00370838 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

