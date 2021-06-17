Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

