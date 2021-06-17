$271.67 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $271.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $295.51 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,945 shares of company stock worth $12,341,972 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 176,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,282. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

