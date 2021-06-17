XSGD Price Reaches $0.74 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $30.27 million and approximately $17,432.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,239,090 coins and its circulating supply is 40,853,084 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

