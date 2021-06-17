$13.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $13.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.39 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $55.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $57.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 11,115,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,877,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.07. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.