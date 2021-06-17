Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

ARKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 20,670.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $13,204,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 370,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

