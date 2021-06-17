Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.90

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 2253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $6.793 dividend. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 188.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

