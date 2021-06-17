Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MYAGF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.75 to C$8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of MYAGF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $7.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

