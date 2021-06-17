L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $62.79. 5,940,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LB. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

