i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Update

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of i-CABLE Communications stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. i-CABLE Communications has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

