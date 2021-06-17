i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Update

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Shares of i-CABLE Communications stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299. i-CABLE Communications has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About i-CABLE Communications
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for i-CABLE Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-CABLE Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.