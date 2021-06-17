Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $331.74 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $331.74 million and $16.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00763673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042283 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.