Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce $314.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $332.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.52 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 417,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Azul by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,499. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

