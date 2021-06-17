Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $160.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $630.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 412,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,485. Calix has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

